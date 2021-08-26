Report: Kurt Zouma Agrees Five-Year Contract With West Ham

Kurt Zouma has agreed personal terms with West Ham which will see him sign a five-year contract at the London Stadium, according to reports.

The 26-year-old is set to leave Chelsea this summer and will stay in the capital to join David Moyes' side.

Zouma's deal to West Ham has been complicated to say the least. Wage demands as well as the transfer fee have held the deal up but everything has now been agreed.

It was previously reported that a deal was off due to complications with agents, but shortly after the deal was revived and back on.

On Thursday morning, Zouma was in Paris to undergo his West Ham medical and the Athletic now state personal terms have been agreed between the Frenchman and the Hammers.

He will pen a five-year deal in east London in a deal worth £25.8 million.

Zouma's wages were a 'sticking point' but everything has now been resolved. Now all that is left to do is for the transfer to be finalised and the switch to be made official.

His exit will give the green light for the dominos to fall for Chelsea to make their move for Jules Kounde of Sevilla.

Kounde is nearing a move to west London with the Blues believed to be set to pay around €50 million plus bonuses for the 22-year-old's signature this summer.

