West Ham are close to signing Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, according to reports.

The defender has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer

As per BBC Sport, the Hammers are closing in on signing Zouma for £25 million.

It was previously reported that both clubs had reached a 'definitive agreement' over the transfer and Zouma had agreed to join the Irons.

GFFN first broke the news as they reported that all parties involved in the transfer have reached a 'definitive agreement' for the transfer, which will cost the Hammers €30 million before Fabrizio Romano confirmed the nes.

However, a crazy turn of events on Wednesday saw several reports stating that the deal was off due to complications with Zouma's agents, but this has now been resolved ahead of the Frenchman's move to West Ham.

The move will open space in Chelsea's squad for Sevilla's Kounde to sign after the Blues agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old.

Zouma was reportedly set to be used as a makeweight in the deal for Kounde but preferred to stay in London rather than move to the La Liga outfit, now the Blues will use money raised from his transfer to pay Kounde's release clause.

Trevoh Chalobah is also set to stay with the first team squad this season, taking Zouma's place as a rotation option in defence.



The deal is set to be announced soon and Kounde should join Thomas Tuchel's side before the end of the transfer window on August 31.

