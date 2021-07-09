Report: Kurt Zouma 'Expected' to Leave Chelsea This Summer

Chelsea could offload a few names ahead of the new season.

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is looking set to bid farewell to the club in the summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, but with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel targeting a centre-back signing before the start of next season, the France international could end his seven-year association with the Champions League winners.

As the west Londoners prepare for the new campaign, there could be some fresh faces introduced in the squad, while some could be offloaded to make space and trim the wage budget.

According to French journalist Julien Maynard, Zouma is expected to leave Chelsea in the summer, with the likes of Everton and Tottenham chasing his signature.

Wolves failed in their approach for the defender, while AS Roma are keen to secure his services before the start of next season.

It has been reported that Roma boss José Mourinho wants to add Zouma to his ranks on a loan move.

Despite facing heavy competition at the heart of defence, Zouma recorded 36 appearances across all comeptitions for the Blues last term.

His threat from set-pieces did not go unnoticed as he netted five goals over the course of the campaign.

However, he was often left on the bench in crunch games towards the back end of the campaign, and with a series of new arrivals expected at the club, the Frenchman could be heading towards the exit door.

