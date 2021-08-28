Report: Kurt Zouma 'on Brink' of Joining West Ham United

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is 'on the brink' of completing his move to West Ham after twists in the deal.

The French international has been linked with a move to the Irons all summer.

As per the Telegraph, Zouma is finally set to complete the move.

It was previously reported that both clubs had reached a 'definitive agreement' over the transfer and Zouma had agreed to join the Irons.

However, a crazy turn of events on Wednesday saw several reports stating that the deal was off due to complications with Zouma's agents, but this has now been resolved ahead of the Frenchman's move to West Ham.

The move will open space in Chelsea's squad for Sevilla's Kounde to sign after the Blues agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old.

Zouma was reportedly set to be used as a makeweight in the deal for Kounde but preferred to stay in London rather than move to the La Liga outfit, now the Blues will use money raised from his transfer to pay Kounde's release clause.

Tottenham and AS Roma were also interested in Zouma but he will be joining David Moyes' side.

Trevoh Chalobah is also set to stay with the first team squad this season, taking Zouma's place as a rotation option in defence as the French centre back departs.



