Report: Kurt Zouma Set for West Ham Medical in Paris Ahead of £25M Move After Issues With Chelsea Resolved

Nearly over the line.

Kurt Zouma is undergoing his medical in Paris ahead of his proposed transfer to West Ham this summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old is set to join the Hammers in a deal worth around £25 million.

It took a turn for the worst on Wednesday evening after issues in the deal regarding agents put the deal in major doubt, with reports initially stating the plug had been pulled entirely.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

But all of the details have been ironed out and sorted, as per Julien Maynard, with Zouma keen to make the switch to the London Stadium this summer.

And now he will undergo his medical in Paris it has been revealed by Jack Rosser as the central defender edges closer to leaving Chelsea.

Zouma's wage demands of £125,000-a-week were an initial concern causing the deal to stall, but all parties are now expecting a transfer to materialise ahead of the August 31 deadline.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Zouma wanted to undergo his medical in France due to personal reasons.

This will allow Chelsea to push on with their move to bring Sevilla's Jules Kounde to the club.

What has been said?

David Moyes remained coy earlier this week when asked about Zouma.

"I'll never talk about players at other clubs. It's disrespectful to the club and player as well."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube