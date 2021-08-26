August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Kurt Zouma Set for West Ham Medical in Paris After Issues With Chelsea Exit Resolved

Nearly over the line.
Author:
Publish date:

Kurt Zouma is undergoing his medical in Paris ahead of his proposed transfer to West Ham this summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old is set to join the Hammers in a deal worth around £25 million. 

It took a turn for the worst on Wednesday evening after issues in the deal regarding agents put the deal in major doubt, with reports initially stating the plug had been pulled entirely.

sipa_32282975

But all of the details have been ironed out and sorted, as per Julien Maynard, with Zouma keen to make the switch to the London Stadium this summer. 

And now he will undergo his medical in Paris it has been revealed by Jack Rosser as the central defender edges closer to leaving Chelsea. 

Zouma's wage demands of £125,000-a-week were an initial concern causing the deal to stall, but all parties are now expecting a transfer to materialise ahead of the August 31 deadline.

sipa_33273636 (1)

Zouma wanted to undergo his medical in France due to personal reasons. 

This will allow Chelsea to push on with their move to bring Sevilla's Jules Kounde to the club.

What has been said?

David Moyes remained coy earlier this week when asked about Zouma. 

"I'll never talk about players at other clubs. It's disrespectful to the club and player as well."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32282975
Transfer News

Report: Kurt Zouma Set for West Ham Medical in Paris Ahead of £25M Move After Issues With Chelsea Resolved

0_Chelsea-Champions-League
News

Champions League Group Stages: Chelsea's Best & Worst Possible 2021-22 Draw

41963071
News

Champions League Group Stage Draw Details: Date & Time, Chelsea's Possible Opponents, Confirmed Pots & How to Watch

E9tDOXvXMAc-KtY
Features/Opinions

'Best Kit' - Chelsea Fans React to 2021-22 Third Kit Release

E9q3CKWXsAQmaxt
News

Official: Chelsea Launch 2021-22 Third Kit

sipa_33502932
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United's Stance on Saul Niguez Revealed Amid Chelsea Links

Sarr 1
Transfer News

Report: Malang Sarr's Chelsea Future to be Resolved Following Meeting With Agent Amid Bologna Interest

1004962850 (3)
Transfer News

Report: Bakayoko 'Closer And Closer' to Chelsea Departure as AC Milan Finalise Deal