Report: Kurt Zouma to West Ham Latest / Deal Not Yet Agreed But £25M Move Heading In ‘Right Direction’

The reports of Kurt Zouma's potential move to West Ham United being in the final stages are 'premature' but the move is heading in the 'right direction', according to reports.

The defender has been linked with the Hammers all summer and could finally be set for his move.

As per Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian, West Ham are ready to pay £25 million to sign the defender.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It has previously been reported that West Ham, Chelsea and Kurt Zouma have all agreed to the move that will see the defender play his football in east London as the three parties reached a 'definitive agreement'.

Zouma's wages were previously a stumbling block for West Ham, but this appears to have now been resolved ahead of the move.

However, Steinberg claimed these reports are 'premature' but that the deal is heading in the 'right direction'.

Zouma has been heavily linked with a move away as he does not feature regularly for Thomas Tuchel's side.

The change in system to a back three has seen Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta preferred in defence whilst the emergence of Trevoh Chalobah has put Zouma even further down the pecking order.

(Photo by Francis Gonzalez / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

The move will open space in Chelsea's squad for Sevilla's Kounde to sign after the Blues agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old.

Zouma was reportedly set to be used as a makeweight in the deal for Kounde but preferred to stay in London rather than move to the La Liga outfit, now the Blues will use money raised from his transfer to pay Kounde's release clause.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube