Report: Kurt Zouma Wage Expectations Stalling West Ham Move

West Ham are still pursuing a swoop for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, whose high wage expectations are proving problematic for the east Londoners, according to reports.

It has been stated that Chelsea need to offload a centre-half this summer, which would aid them in their chase of Sevilla star Koundé.

A switch across town to West Ham for Zouma was recently deemed as difficult due to financial reasons, with the Hammers unable to match the Blues' asking price for their defender, who has also held talks with Tottenham and Crystal Palace amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future in west London.

According to The Evening Standard, West Ham are continuing to push for Zouma, but his salary demands, which are understood to be upwards of £100,000-per-week, are proving to be a stumbling block for a deal to get over the line.

The 27-year-old has been reluctant to be included in an exchange deal for Koundé, who has emerged as the Chelsea's top defensive target ahead of the new campaign. Chelsea will look to cash in on Zouma should an offer in the region of £20-30 million be tabled by a suitor club.

It has further been stated that while the AS Saint-Étienne academy graduate is open to parting ways with the European Champions this summer, he would be happy to stay put at Chelsea, who are looking to bolster their squad to compete on all fronts next term.

Interestingly, the chances of including Zouma in a potential player-plus-cash deal for Koundé haven't been ruled out, though it has been reported recently that Chelsea are willing to pay hard cash to land the young France international if their current man does not head the other way.

With the Blues keen to sign Koundé, Zouma might become surplus to requirements in west London, though he did amass 36 outings across all competitions last term.

The Sevilla defender has a release clause worth €80 million (£67.6 million) in his contract, but Chelsea are looking to secure his signature for less than this, by offering Zouma as part of a deal.

