Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Kurt Zouma Wage Expectations Stalling West Ham Move

Author:
Publish date:

West Ham are still pursuing a swoop for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, whose high wage expectations are proving problematic for the east Londoners, according to reports.

It has been stated that Chelsea need to offload a centre-half this summer, which would aid them in their chase of Sevilla star Koundé. 

A switch across town to West Ham for Zouma was recently deemed as difficult due to financial reasons, with the Hammers unable to match the Blues' asking price for their defender, who has also held talks with Tottenham and Crystal Palace amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future in west London.

Zouma cover

According to The Evening Standard, West Ham are continuing to push for Zouma, but his salary demands, which are understood to be upwards of £100,000-per-week, are proving to be a stumbling block for a deal to get over the line.

The 27-year-old has been reluctant to be included in an exchange deal for Koundé, who has emerged as the Chelsea's top defensive target ahead of the new campaign. Chelsea will look to cash in on Zouma should an offer in the region of £20-30 million be tabled by a suitor club.

It has further been stated that while the AS Saint-Étienne academy graduate is open to parting ways with the European Champions this summer, he would be happy to stay put at Chelsea, who are looking to bolster their squad to compete on all fronts next term.

zouma tuchel

Interestingly, the chances of including Zouma in a potential player-plus-cash deal for Koundé haven't been ruled out, though it has been reported recently that Chelsea are willing to pay hard cash to land the young France international if their current man does not head the other way.

With the Blues keen to sign Koundé, Zouma might become surplus to requirements in west London, though he did amass 36 outings across all competitions last term.

The Sevilla defender has a release clause worth €80 million (£67.6 million) in his contract, but Chelsea are looking to secure his signature for less than this, by offering Zouma as part of a deal.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Zouma 2
Transfer News

Report: Kurt Zouma Wage Expectations Stalling West Ham Move

BATS
Transfer News

Beşiktaş Confirm Michy Batshuayi Negotiations Have Begun Amid Chelsea Exit Links

E8yAbsyWQAMDxtE
News

Tammy Abraham's Seven-Word Message to Chelsea Fans After Sealing £34M Switch to AS Roma

Screenshot 2021-08-17 at 11.28.45
Transfer News

Tammy Abraham to AS Roma Details: Transfer Fee, Length of Contract & Chelsea's Buy-Back Clause Fee Revealed

Screenshot 2021-08-17 at 11.27.52
Transfer News

Report: Tammy Abraham Turned Down Five Premier League Sides & Barcelona Before AS Roma Switch

E8_Eni8WYAU04yr
News

Trevoh Chalobah's Nine-Word Message to Tammy Abraham After Chelsea Departure to AS Roma

Screenshot 2021-08-17 at 11.28.01
News

Tammy Abraham's First Words After Leaving Chelsea to Join AS Roma in £34M Transfer

Screenshot 2021-08-17 at 11.28.45
News

Marina Granovskaia: Tammy Abraham Will Be Missed at Chelsea Following Roma Move