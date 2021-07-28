Report: Kurt Zouma Yet to Discuss Chelsea Future Amid Jules Koundé Swap Links

Kurt Zouma is due to hold talks with Chelsea and Sevilla over his inclusion in a player-plus-cash deal for Jules Koundé, according to reports.

The 27-year-old is set to be included in an exchange deal that would see Koundé head to Stamford Bridge, after reports suggested that the young centre-half was Chelsea's top defensive target for the summer.

It was further stated that Zouma is 'appreciated' by the Spanish side, who refused to include left-back Emerson Palmieri as part of an exchange deal, with reports suggesting the the deal could be made official in the coming days.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As reported by French journalist Julien Maynard, Zouma is yet to hold talks with either side over being included as makeweight in Chelsea's pursuit of Koundé.

It has further been stated that his wage demands could prove to be an issue for the Spanish side, who are struggling due to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, but need to offload a few key names as they prepare to freshen up their squad ahead of the new season.

Furthermore, talks are progressing between the two clubs over a swap deal, with Chelsea offering an additional amount in the region of €30-35 million alongside Zouma to sign Koundé, who is keen to join Thomas Tuchel's side ahead of the new season.

It has also been mentioned that Koundé has agreed to move to Chelsea, and is happy with the financial package offered by the Champions League winners.

(Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO)

Sevilla were only considering 'big offers' for Koundé following Tottenham's capture of defender Bryan Gil, which provided an alternative source of revenue for the La Liga side.

The Blues were said to be ready to fight Tottenham in the chase for Koundé, with manager Thomas Tuchel looking to bolster his backline ahead of what could be a title-challenging campaign.

It was reported previously that Chelsea had made an 'important approach' in their bid to sign the France international, and the Blues are thought to hold an upper hand in the race to secure the defender's services.

The 22-year-old has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract, and was on the radar of some of Europe's top clubs after a stellar 2020/21 campaign for Julen Lopetegui's side, but it seems like Chelsea have won the race to land the Paris-born defender.

