August 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Kurt Zouma's Proposed £25M Transfer to West Ham Called Off

Off!
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Kurt Zouma's proposed summer switch to West Ham has been called off by the clubs, according to reports.

The 26-year-old was getting closer to finalising a deal to make the short trip across London to leave Chelsea this summer after West Ham showed their intent to pay the asking price of around £25 million.

Personal terms were an issue but talks continued to be positive and an agreement was nearing. 

sipa_33273636 (1)

However, on Wednesday night the deal appears to now be off following claims in France.

As per Telefoot, via GFFN, the plug has been pulled entirely on the Frenchman's transfer to the London Stadium.

Zouma's medical was scheduled ahead of his £25 million move to the Hammers, but something between the clubs, rather than between Zouma and West Ham, has resulted the deal being called off. 

sipa_33329945

This could scupper Chelsea's deal to sign Jules Kounde this summer due to the Blues waiting on Zouma's departure before making their move for the Sevilla defender.

With less than a week to go until the window closes on August 31, it's now a race against time to find Zouma a new club or he will remain in Thomas Tuchel's squad until January at the very least, unless the deal to take him to David Moyes' side can be revived.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33273636 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Kurt Zouma's Proposed £25M Transfer to West Ham Called Off

sipa_34701032
Transfer News

Sevilla President Confirm Jules Kounde Bid Rejected Amid Chelsea Interest

Screenshot 2021-08-25 at 18.27.48
News

Reece James: Signing First Professional Chelsea Contract Was A 'Dream Come True'

1004962850 (3)
Transfer News

Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko Waiting for 'Go Ahead' From Chelsea to Complete AC Milan Switch

1002915147
News

Reece James: Chelsea's Champions League Triumph 'Greatest Day of My Life So Far'

sipa_33502932
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Insist' on Landing Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez This Summer

0_GettyImages-696558074
News

Carabao Cup Third Round Draw Details: Date, Time, Chelsea's Ball Number & Possible Opponents

sipa_34633313
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Scared Off' By Bayern Munich's €90M Valuation for Kingsley Coman