Report: Kurt Zouma's Proposed £25M Transfer to West Ham Called Off

Kurt Zouma's proposed summer switch to West Ham has been called off by the clubs, according to reports.

The 26-year-old was getting closer to finalising a deal to make the short trip across London to leave Chelsea this summer after West Ham showed their intent to pay the asking price of around £25 million.

Personal terms were an issue but talks continued to be positive and an agreement was nearing.

However, on Wednesday night the deal appears to now be off following claims in France.

As per Telefoot, via GFFN, the plug has been pulled entirely on the Frenchman's transfer to the London Stadium.

Zouma's medical was scheduled ahead of his £25 million move to the Hammers, but something between the clubs, rather than between Zouma and West Ham, has resulted the deal being called off.

This could scupper Chelsea's deal to sign Jules Kounde this summer due to the Blues waiting on Zouma's departure before making their move for the Sevilla defender.

With less than a week to go until the window closes on August 31, it's now a race against time to find Zouma a new club or he will remain in Thomas Tuchel's squad until January at the very least, unless the deal to take him to David Moyes' side can be revived.

