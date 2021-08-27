August 27, 2021
Report: Kurt Zouma's West Ham Move 'in the Balance' Following 'Complications'

Another twist in the saga.
Author:
Publish date:

Kurt Zouma's move from Chelsea to West Ham is 'hanging in the balance' after the Blues accepted a £25 million offer from the Irons, according to reports.

Chelsea are looking to complete the deal before signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

As per the Mirror Online, complications with Zouma's medical could see the deal break down.

Zouma cover

A medical was reportedly held in Paris on Thursday as Zouma returned to France to deal with 'personal issues'.

West Ham reportedly have concerns over a knee problem which has surfaced in the final part of Zouma's medical.

A transfer fee had been agreed between the two clubs and after weeks of negotiating,

It was previously reported that Zouma's wages were a stumbling block for West Ham, but this appears to have now been resolved. Zouma agreed terms on a five-year deal.

After all was agreed, It was reported that the proposed transfer was 'called off' as there was complications with Zouma's agents, however these were resolved and the move looked likely to happen.

Zouma 12

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that negotiations were ongoing between Chelsea and West Ham as he admitted that Zouma could stay or leave this summer.

However, the news breaking reagarding complications with his medical could see the move collapse once more.

This could have a serious affect on Chelsea, who are waiting for Zouma to depart to sign Kounde from Sevilla ahead of the transfer window deadline on Tuesday.

