Report: Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Focused On Napoli Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Antonio Balasco

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is 100% focused on Napoli amid interest from Chelsea.

Napoli winger Kvicha Kvaratskhelia has become one of the most sought after players on the face of the earth this season due to his performance, and it's no surprise the Premier League and its clubs have taken heavy notice of the Georgian.

Manchester City are showing strong interest, as are Chelsea as they look to sign a new winger. With Rafael Leao looking set to sign a new AC Milan contract, full focus could turn to Kvaratskhelia.

The player's father has been speaking about his son future, and maintains he is fully focused on his current club Napoli.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the father of Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, Badri, has been speaking about the links to his son from clubs in the Premier League in the last couple of weeks.

Speaking to Imedi TV, Badri Kvaratskhelia had this to say about his son, "He's not focused on Premier League links or new contract, at all - and no one told us of new deal negotiations".

Chelsea have interest in the Georgian winger, but have made no formal approaches as of yet. Manchester City are the same. Kvaratskhelia will not be at this years World Cup, and clubs are expected to approach the player and his entourage during the break.

Napoli are expected to rise their asking price, and if he continues performing to levels he's currently at, we could be looking at another £100million player.

