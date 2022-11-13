Report: Kyle Walker-Peters Remains A Target For Chelsea
Chelsea had a list of full-backs that they wanted to sign in the summer, and Kyle Walker-Peters was one of those players. Chelsea tried to sign the English full-back, and are still interested in doing so.
Walker-Peters has transformed his career since leaving Spurs, and turned into a highly rated full-back in the Southampton side. Chelsea have been monitoring him, and feel he could give competition to Reece James.
Right-back is a priority for Chelsea in January, and they are highly motivated to sign a player.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters is a target for Chelsea in January, as they look to sign a player to provide competition and cover for Reece James.
Chelsea have a list of right-backs they believe can improve the team, and Walker-Peters is one of the players at the top of that list.
Denzel Dumfries and Jeremie Frimpong are two other right-backs on that list, but Kyle Walker-Peters Premier League experience could mean he is the one Chelsea move for going forward.
The January window will be when Chelsea try for a full-back, but sometimes it can be a difficult period for deals to be done. If they do not sign on in January, they will certainly try and sign one in the summer.
Kyle Walker-Peters is a target for Chelsea, and a huge possibility for them to strengthen their right-back options.
