Report: Kylian Mbappe Can Terminate Contract Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / HIMAGO / HMB-MediaMB-Media

Kylian Mbappe could choose to terminate his contract amid interest from Chelsea.

PSG are holding firm in their stance on Kylian Mbappe, he is not for sale in January. The player however, could take matters into his own hands, and terminate the contract. 

If Mbappe forced PSG to terminate the contract, it would possibly be a bad look on his part. He willingly signed a new deal this year, but feels the club have already let him down on promises they set.

Chelsea are a serious contender, and will be watching this situation very closely.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe in action for PSG yesterday.

According to sports lawyer Tatiana Vassine, as reported by RMC Sport, Kylian Mbappe could legally terminate his PSG contract due to the bots case. He could do it on them grounds that there has been a violation of labour law.

A termination of his contract would mean PSG lose out on the £200million it would take for a club to buy him. The club would likely budge at the prospect of a termination, and just sell Mbappe for profit anyways.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe could terminate his contract with PSG.

PSG at the moment are holding firm, according to sources close to us here at Chelsea Transfer Room, the French club will absolutely not allow Mbappe to leave in January, despite the player demanding he is allowed.

Chelsea are serious contenders, and feel they have a financial package that could entice Mbappe to join the club. It may be a mess, but Chelsea are willing to join the mess to sign the French forward.

