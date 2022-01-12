Report: Lazio Monitoring Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Lazio remain interested in Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to reports.

The 27-year-old was signed by now Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri back in August 2018 from Atletico Bilbao as the Blues splashed £71.6 million for the Spaniard.

Sarri departed a year later to Juventus, however Kepa has remained in west London. Despite his struggles, he has come out the other side and is flourishing under Thomas Tuchel when given the opportunity to play.

IMAGO / News Images

Lazio have been previously linked with Kepa and now as per Italian outlet Il Messaggero, via Football Italia, the Italian side are still monitoring him.

It's unlikely Chelsea and Tuchel will sanction a departure with Kepa now firmly appearing to be in the plans of the German.

He has earned 'genuine trust' from the Chelsea camp which only bodes well for his long-term future.

“Maybe you don’t believe me but I never experience Kepa nervous, never," said Tuchel. "Not one single day. I never experienced him jealous, not happy for his colleague and of course his conqueror in the competition for goal. I never experienced him jealous and nervous.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"The good thing, it was a very genuine trust everybody had in Kepa once he needed to play and once we let him play. I felt the same from him. He was very calm, very focused. This is what he does every single day. I had the feeling he felt he does not need to show now in his 90 minutes that he is capable.

"We trust him and he is capable. It is not easy his position because it is not a lot of changes in the goalkeeping position. We have him and are so happy to have him, that’s maybe the difference."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube