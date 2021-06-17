Report: Lazio Have Plan for Ruben Loftus-Cheek This Summer

The boy from Cobham to play under Sarri in Italy?

Maurizio Sarri's Lazio have a plan in place to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to reports in Italy.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Fulham, where he was unable to make any real impact as the Cottagers suffered relegation.

A report by Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via The Laziali stated that Lazio's sporting director Igli Tare is working hard to bring Loftus-Cheek to Roma to link up with former Blues boss Sarri.

Photo by Darren Staples Sportimage

The Chelsea academy graduate impressed under the Italian in the 2018/19 season, making 40 appearances in all competitions and scoring on ten occasions whilst providing an assist a further five times.

Having spent the season on loan at fellow west London club Fulham, Loftus-Cheek made 31 Premier League appearances and played a total of 1973 minutes but only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion in a fairly uninspiring loan spell.

The midfielder is under contract with Chelsea until 2024 but is unlikely to find his way into Thomas Tuchel's set-up next season so a departure is likely.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The Italian club are looking to offer the Blues a loan deal with an option to buy for the midfielder, similar to the deal involving Fikayo Tomori at AC Milan.

However, Lazio's plan to sign Loftus-Cheek could be hampered by the player's salary demands. According to the report, one way to resolve this would require Chelsea sharing the costs of the midfielder's wages.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube