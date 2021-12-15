Report: Lazio Keen to Sign Chelsea Duo Emerson Palmieri & Callum Hudson-Odoi

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is targeting Blues duo Emerson Palmieri and Callum Hudson-Odoi for potential transfer moves next year, according to reports in Italy.

The pair played for the Italian during his time at Stamford Bridge and were key parts of the Europa League winning side.

As per Il Messaggero, Emerson is the leading target for Lazio whilst Hudson-Odoi is also being targeted.

The report states that next summer's transfer window could see the Serie A side up their pursuit for the pair, once Emerson's loan deal at Lyon has concluded.

Emerson joined the French club on loan in the summer after winning the UEFA Champions League and Euro 2020,

With Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso ahead of Emerson in the pecking order at left-back, a loan move was granted.

However, the Blues could potentially recall Emerson in January due to Ben Chilwell's injury.

Hudson-Odoi, on the other hand, stayed at the club after being denied a loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

He showed his quality as Chelsea faced an injury crisis in the front three but since the return of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi has been benched.

It has recently been reported that the winger 'will definitely not leave' Chelsea in January.

Chelsea will be hoping Hudson-Odoi can continue his form throughout the season, as will the winger who will be pushing for a spot in England's squad for the World Cup next year and show that he has what it takes to stay at the club.

