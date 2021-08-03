Report: Maurizio Sarri's Lazio Lining up Callum Hudson-Odoi Move

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Lazio Lining up Hudson-Odoi Move This Summer

The winger could be set for departure.
Author:
Publish date:

Lazio have lined up Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi for a potential loan move ahead of the 2021/22 season, according to reports.

The Blues would be open to sending to sending the winger on loand for a season.

According to The Laziali, Lazio have lined up Hudson-Odoi as an alternative to Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic.

Hudson-Odoi worked under Maurizio Sarri in his breakthrough season at Chelsea and the pair could be reunited in Italy.

The report continues to state that Sarri sees Hudson-Odoi as the perfect winger in his 4-3-3 system.

Chelsea would be willing to send the 20-year-old away on loan.

Hudson-Odoi on return of fans ahead of 2021/22 season

There is much competition for Hudson-Odoi's role at Chelsea with Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz all fighting for a place in the front three.

Hudson-Odoi also faces tough competition from Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta for a wing-back role, so a loan move could be suitable.

Hudson-Odoi wasn't heavily used by Tuchel as his tenure left its early weeks. At the beginning, he was used at right wing-back but slowly found himself limited of opportunities as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were often given the nod in attack.

What Hudson-Odoi has said on his Chelsea pathway

Speaking on the official Chelsea Mike'd Up Podcast, he said, as quoted by football.london: "It [the last couple of years] has been a roller-coaster.

"There have been a lot of ups, downs as well. But at the end of the day, I've got to take everything in my stride and take it on as a learning curve. I think to myself that any situation, good and bad, has to be taken positively."

