Report: Lazio Make Approach For Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Italian side Lazio have made an approach for Chelsea and Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga according to reports.

The Spanish keeper moved to Chelsea in August 2018 for £71.6 million, making him the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

Since then, he has had a difficult time in London, not living up to the expectations of many Chelsea fans, and more recently having been replaced as first choice keeper by Edouard Mendy.

SIPA USA

According to claims in Spain, Italian side Lazio have approached Chelsea to enquire about signing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Lazio are currently managed by Maurizio Sarri, who spent a season from 2018-2019 at Chelsea and was manager at the time that Arrizabalaga was signed.

He is reported now to be keen on reviving the Spaniard's career, as he sees him as a fit replacement for their current goalkeeper, Thomas Strakosha, whose contract expires in the summer of 2022.

Under Sarri's management, Kepa made a significant number of appearances, playing 36 games in the 2018/19 Premier League season.

SIPA USA

Kepa made 14 clean sheets that season, as the Blues finished third behind Man City and Liverpool.

Since Sarri's departure however, Kepa has struggled in west London, making a number of unforced errors that have made him unpopular at the club.

In his place, Chelsea signed Edouard Mendy from Rennes in September 2020, who instantly replaced the Spaniard as the club's starting goalkeeper.

Sarri is reportedly interested in giving Kepa a second chance in his side and making him his starting goalkeeper for the 2022/23 season.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube