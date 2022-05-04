Report: Lazio Make Chelsea Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek a 'Priority' Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Serie A side Lazio are believed to have made signing Chelsea man Ruben Loftus-Cheek a 'priority' in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Italian side have had long-standing interest in the 26-year-old for some time now, especially with their manager being former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.

Loftus-Cheek flourished under the Italian manager during the 18/19 campaign, a season that saw him breakthrough into the first team and contribute to their Europa League success.

IMAGO / Jones

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, Lazio want to sign Loftus-Cheek in order to replace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who could leave the club.

The Serbian is said to be 'at the end of his history' at the Italian outfit, with them now looking to sign Chelsea's man as his replacement.

Lazio were showing interest in Loftus-Cheek last summer and were said to have a plan in place to sign him, but he remained at Stamford Bridge for the current campaign.

His contract at the Blues does not expire until the summer of 2024 and his valuation is said to be at €20 million although he could move to Lazio on a loan deal, which would be his third from Chelsea.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Loftus-Cheek has performed well for the west London side in recent weeks, particularly after scoring in the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace in April.

While his performances have been impressive, boss Thomas Tuchel recently revealed that he believes he can do even more on the pitch, as he said: "He needs to discover this monster in him and unleash this on a regular basis because it is absolutely necessary.

"It is not enough to be just on the pitch. Maybe if you regard his last years, it may seem good because he is a regular but this is not enough. We cannot let him think it is enough, he needs to constantly push himself.

"We try every day and are quite successful given his development. He needs to understand how much potential he has and unleash this physical capacity on the daily. In training he cannot let loose. He needs to be under pressure and play every game like a cup final.”

