Report: Lazio Make Kepa Arrizabalaga Transfer Decision Ahead of January Window

Serie A side Lazio are targeting Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of a potential loan move, according to reports in Italy.

The Spaniard is 'Maurizio Sarri's favourite' for the goalkeeping position ahead of the January transfer window.

As per Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Lazio are willing to make a loan move for the goalkeeper.

IMAGO / News Images

The report states that Kepa 'would need to move on loan, accept a wage cut and Chelsea would need to acknowledge a part of it'.

Therefore, the deal looks unlikely to happen, especially with Edouard Mendy flying to Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations.

It has previously been reported that Kepa was Lazio's 'dream signing' last summer but a move never materialised to see the Spaniard join up with Sarri once again.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The goalkeeperwas demoted to number two after performances left former boss Frank Lampard unconvinced. Thomas Tuchel has given the Spaniard a clean slate and chances since his January appointment, but Edouard Mendy remains the preferred choice.

It remains to be seen as to whether Lazio will make a move for Kepa in January but he is open to leaving Chelsea in search of first team football ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube