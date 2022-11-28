Skip to main content
Report: Leandro Trossard Has Been Offered To Chelsea

IMAGO / Sportimage

Report: Leandro Trossard Has Been Offered To Chelsea

Leandro Trossard from Brighton has been offered to Chelsea.

Chelsea are rumoured to be signing a winger in January, and Leandro Trossard could be the one they move for. The player has been offered to Chelsea by the agent of the player, and there is interest from the club.

Graham Potter is a massive fan of his former player, and he will be a pushing force behind the signing happening if it does. Brighton may be resigned to losing the player, who has suggested he is interested in leaving the club.

Chelsea are not the only club Leandro Trossard has been offered to by his agent.

Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard has been offered to Chelsea.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Leandro Trossard has been offered to Chelsea by the agent of the player, but they are not the only club he's been offered to.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Trossard has also been offered to Manchester United, who are also looking to sign a forward player in January, but their target may end up being more of a striker.

Liverpool have also been offered the player, but have said they are not interested in signing him, even after he scored a hat-trick against them this season.

Leandro Trossard

Chelsea may move for Leandro Trossard in January

Chelsea may move for Trossard in January, and if he is to leave Brighton the Blue's are expected to be the one club he will move to.

It will be a move to keep an eye on, with Trossard having a possibility to join Chelsea in January.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Interested In Ruben Loftus-Cheek

By Stephen Smith
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Chelsea 'In No Rush' To Appoint Sporting Director

By Stephen Smith
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set To Sign Christopher Nkunku

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs Uruguay Where To Watch

By Dylan McBennett
Richarlison & Neymar
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Brazil vs Switzerland

By Dylan McBennett
FA CUP
News

FA Cup 3rd Round Draw: Everything You Need To Know + Where To Watch

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

EXCLUSIVE: PSG Unlikely To Move For Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante

By Dylan McBennett
Mateo Kovacic
Transfer News

Report: Mateo Kovacic Chelsea Future Still In Doubt

By Dylan McBennett