Report: Leandro Trossard Is Not A Priority For Chelsea

Chelsea had interest in Leandro Trossard before the World Cup and at one point it looked like they might actually make a concrete move for the Belgian international.

Trossard was on the form of his life, scoring goals against Liverpool, Manchester City and even Chelsea. Graham Potter was interested in reuniting with his former player.

Interest seems to have cooled, but with Trossard out of contract in the summer it's not something that is completely out of the question for Chelsea.

Leandro Trossard is not currently a priority for Chelsea. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, while Chelsea are refusing to rule out a move for Leandro Trossard completely, it's not something that is a priority at the club.

Trossard's Brighton contract is up in June and he will be allowed to leave as a free agent to whoever he pleases.

The Belgian has been offered to Manchester United and Liverpool, but both clubs made clear that they were not interested in his signature at the time. Chelsea do have interest, but other deals are currently more important.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Leandro Trossard. IMAGO / PA Images

A Premier League club that do have interest and may try and sign Trossard in the summer are Tottenham Hotspur.

In the meantime Brighton could try and offer the player a new deal but it seems likely he will leave the club instead of signing a new contract. Newcastle were also offered the player but they prefer to sign a younger option.

