Report: Leandro Trossard Refuses To Comment On Chelsea Rumours

Graham Potter is interested in bringing Leandro Trossard to Chelsea in the coming months, but the player himself has refused to comment on the heavy rumours. This may add even more fuel to the fire.

Of course Chelsea are not alone in their interest, with Newcastle and2 Dan Ashworth in particular expected to push for the signing of the Belgian, but a reunion with Graham Potter seems hard to turn down in any case.

Chelsea are likely to try in January, as they aim to secure top four football for next season.

Leandro Trossard refused to comment on rumours linking him to Chelsea. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Reports circulated this week that Graham Potter wanted to rival Newcastle United for the signature of the man he managed at Brighton, but when asked about the rumours, Leandro Trossard refused to comment.

Speaking to Play Sports, Leandro Trossard said this when asked about the rumours.

"It’s very difficult to answer that. That will have to wait until after the World Cup.”

Leandro Trossard has been in good form this season. IMAGO / PA Images

A cryptic answer, and no clear indication to Brighton fans that he will absolutely stay after the World Cup is finished. A good strong campaign in the World Cup may even give Chelsea no choice but to snap him up.

Potter's role in the signing if it does go ahead is expected to be key, with Trossard exploding as a player under the man who now sits in the Chelsea hot seat.

