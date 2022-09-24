Skip to main content
Report: Leandro Trossard Wants To Join Chelsea If The Opportunity Arises

IMAGO / Colorsport



Brighton winger Leandro Trossard would like to join Chelsea if it becomes an available option.

Graham Potter left a lot of players behind when he decided to join Chelsea suddenly earlier this month, and some of them want to follow their former manager to Stamford Bridge.

Trossard is one of the best players in the Brighton team, and with Chelsea lacking in the attacking areas, he could be a player that the club look at.

Chelsea will be active in the January window, and Potter could look to follow Erik Ten Hag's motto of bringing former players with him to the new dressing room.





Leandro Trossard made the revelation earlier today when speaking to Belgian publication Nieuwsblud. 

"If the opportunity arises, I want to go. but I want to play and not sit on the bench."

Trossard could genuinely be a player Chelsea look to pursue. The club looked to offload players like Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic in the summer, and that plan may not change in the January window.





Graham Potter may look to follow Erik Ten Hag's mantra. The Dutch manager took Lisandro Martinez and Antony to Manchester United with him, and Potter may look to the success of that and follow suit.

Trossard was a large part of the success at Brighton, and was a player some top clubs looked at in the past. He would be a cheap investment, and a Premier League proven one that could really help Chelsea going forward this season.

