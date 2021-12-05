Report: Leeds Assess Ross Barkley Loan Signing From Chelsea Ahead of January Move

Leeds United are interested in signing Chelsea's Ross Barkley on loan in the January transfer window and are set to assess their options, according to reports.

Speculation in the summer suggested he may have left the Blues before the beginning of the season, but he has remained a part of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

He has made eight appearances so far in the current campaign, and has played 94 times for his club since joining from Everton in 2018.

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds are interested in signing Barkley on a loan deal in the upcoming transfer window.

Despite featuring for the Blues this season Barkley has only made one start, playing 73 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Burnley last month.

However, the report states that Adam Forshaw's recent form for the Yorkshire side has been a 'bonus' for them in previous games.

Barkley has also been linked with a move to Burnley, who were interested in signing him in the summer.

In his 94 appearances for Chelsea, he has scored 11 and assisted 11 in all competitions. He won the FA Cup just four months after arriving, and was then successful in the Europa League the season after.

He was named on the bench in the Blues' 3-2 defeat to West Ham on Saturday, with Chelsea now dropping off of top spot in the Premier League to third behind title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

They face a busy fixture schedule in December with games in the league, the Champions League and the Carabao Cup.

