Report: Leeds Manager Jesse Marsch 'Understands' Chelsea Target Raphinha's Desire To Depart

As the transfer saga surrounding Raphinha rumbles on, Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch appears resigned to losing the winger this summer.

Raphinha is a player in demand this summer, having been heavily pursued by the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, and Arsenal. Marsch touched on his future today, leaving the door open for an exit this summer should his club's terms be met.

Phil Hay of the Athletic reported today on the possibility of the Brazilian taking part in Leeds preseason fixtures in Australia, stating that Chelsea's offer is the only one that has been accepted. However, the winger is still holding out for a transfer to Barcelona instead.

The American manager is said to 'understand' the 25-year-old's desire to depart. He also stated that Raphinha's attitude is exemplary and the two are able to have 'open and honest' conversations regarding his future while he is at Leeds.

Though they are still behind Barcelona in terms of the player's preference, these quotes are encouraging to Chelsea. Leeds seem to think highly of the Brazilian and are willing to do right by him with a transfer, rather than price him out of a move.

