Report: Leeds United considering move for Fikayo Tomori

Leeds United are considering a move for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori in the January transfer window,

The 22-year-old has found himself down in the pecking order under Frank Lampard this season, featuring in only one of Chelsea's Premier League games this season and both of the Blues' Carabao Cup ties.

Tomori is behind Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in selection for Lampard, and Leeds are now considering a move for the defender.

As per Football Insider, Leeds are keeping tabs on Tomori ahead of the January transfer window, with Chelsea potentially allowing him to leave on loan.

Tomori had the chance to leave in the summer as West Ham came calling however a late deal to make the switch across the capital didn't materialise, with Everton also showing interest.

Lampard has previously stated that Tomori still has a future at the club despite his lack of game time.

"I think there’s arguments on both sides. Fikayo is our contracted player. We know that West Ham were interested. Fikayo took the decision not to go and that’s well within his rights. That had no bearing on my thoughts at all. He’s still a developing player.

"When I say developing, he’s had a great two years. He got himself in the England team, was one of the best defenders in the Championship and then played 20-plus games for Chelsea. It’s normal for a young player sometimes, in a squad as competitive as ours, where there are periods where you maybe aren’t playing every week."

