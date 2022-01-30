Report: Leeds United Enquire About Chelsea's Kenedy

Leeds United of the Premier League have enquired about Chelsea's Kenedy, according to reports.

The Brazilian spent the start of the season on loan at Flamengo before being recalled in January.

As per Mike McGrath, Leeds have enquired about Kenedy but talks have not progressed between the clubs.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

This comes after Thomas Tuchel confirmed that the winger has a 'huge opportunity' to play for Chelsea this season.

He said: ”Kenedy is back and I’m very happy about it so this is huge. A huge opportunity for him to make his mark at this club and in this team. We will try now from today on to push and support him as good as we can.”

Kenedy was recalled as back-up for Marcos Alonso if Chelsea did not sign a left wing-back in January.

As things stand, going into Deadline Day, the Blues have made no first team additions during the transfer window so Kenedy will stay.

IMAGO / Action Plus

This could change however, if Chelsea find a suitable wing-back option to provide competition for Alonso after Ben Chilwell's season ending injury.

Tuchel continued to confirm that Kenedy is not the solution for Chelsea as they remaiend in the market for a defender : “We cannot say Kenedy is the solution. He can be the solution but the situation has not changed.

"Nothing has changed but it needs to make sense, to be possible, make sense on a high level and also in quality, personality. We have a look into the market, nothing has changed. We have all options, also the option to say no.”

Therefore, Leeds could return with a bid if Chelsea bring through a player on Deadline Day.

