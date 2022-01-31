Report: Leeds United, Everton & Wolves Join Race for Chelsea's Armando Broja

Leeds United, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all joined the race to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who is currently on loan at Southampton, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a successful spell on loan in the Premier League this season.

As per TEAMTalk, Leeds, Everton and Wolves have all joined the race to sign the forward.

This comes after reports that Chelsea are in no rush to decide Broja's future in London.

Southampton are interested in signing the Albanian on a permanent deal as Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that talks were underway between the two clubs over the Albanian.

He said:“Then it’s also about Chelsea and what they want. There are a lot of talks to be had. But Martin (Semmens) is on this and Broja should concentrate on his game.”

However, West Ham United are also interested in a move for Broja.

Therefore, there could be a huge bidding war for Chelsea's young star if he is to leave in the summer window.

The Blues have struggled for goals so far this season and it is believed that Thomas Tuchel wants to look at Broja in pre-season before making a decision on his future.

He is also said to be determined to play for Chelsea but is wary that he may not walk straight into the team upon his return from loan.

Any purchase would have to see a buy back clause included in Broja's deal as Chelsea hold a lot of promise for his future in Blue.

