Report: Leeds United In Advanced Talks With Chelsea Target Weston McKennie

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Leeds United are in advanced discussions with Weston McKennie over a January move. Chelsea had interest in the player this month.

Leeds are now moving forward with their attempts to sign Weston McKennie from Juventus this month, and discussions are now entering an advanced stage.

Chelsea had interest in McKennie this month and for some days he was regarded as a player to keep an eye on in terms of a potential move from Chelsea.

It now seems like Leeds are moving closer to securing a move, with the player open to the switch.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Leeds are now in advanced discussions over a deal for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

Talks are continuing over the fee and the way the deal would be paid if it was to go ahead. Juventus want around £26million to part ways with McKennie.

Leeds have identified McKennie as a primary target for the midfield area. The player has spoken to the manager Jesse Marsch and his USA team-mate Tyler Adams.

Chelsea have looked into signing Weston McKennie due to the price tags of their two main midfield targets Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

No other Premier League club have tried to make a move for McKennie yet, but Leeds are expected to move fast to stop the chance of one coming in.

A deal is not done, and there is still some way to go before it can be done, but it's moving in the right direction from a Leeds perspective. Let's see if Chelsea make any sort of move in the final days.

