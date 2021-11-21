Report: Leeds United 'Monitoring' Ross Barkley's Situation at Chelsea Ahead of January Move

Leeds United are monitoring the situation of Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley ahead of a potential move for the Englishman, according to reports.

The midfielder has earned more game time in recent weeks, starting against Burnley before the November international break.

As per Mail Sport, Leeds are monitoring Barkley's situation and could move for him in January.

Whilst Barkley refused to leave the club in the summer to join West Bromwich Albion and Burnley on loan.

Several reports have suggested that Barkley still believes he can get into the England squad for the 2022 World Cup, so may have to leave Chelsea for first team football.

With England's World Cup Qualifiers for next year underway, Barkley believes he has a point to prove and that he can make it back into Southgate's squad, despite the heavy talent they already possess.

With the likes of Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish all fighting for positions in the squad together already, Barkley will have a task on his hands to break through.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has previously encouraged Barkley to take his chance in the Blues first team.

"It depends on himself, first of all, and it is ongoing," Tuchel told the press. "If he stays positive and hard-working and at the same time I am happy if he is not fully happy. I am happy if he is not satisfied with what he has."

