Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Leeds United 'Monitoring' Ross Barkley's Situation at Chelsea Ahead of January Move

Author:

Leeds United are monitoring the situation of Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley ahead of a potential move for the Englishman, according to reports.

The midfielder has earned more game time in recent weeks, starting against Burnley before the November international break.

As per Mail Sport, Leeds are monitoring Barkley's situation and could move for him in January.

imago1007861245h

Whilst Barkley refused to leave the club in the summer to join West Bromwich Albion and Burnley on loan.

Several reports have suggested that Barkley still believes he can get into the England squad for the 2022 World Cup, so may have to leave Chelsea for first team football.

With England's World Cup Qualifiers for next year underway, Barkley believes he has a point to prove and that he can make it back into Southgate's squad, despite the heavy talent they already possess.

Read More

imago1007848779h

With the likes of Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish all fighting for positions in the squad together already, Barkley will have a task on his hands to break through.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has previously encouraged Barkley to take his chance in the Blues first team.

"It depends on himself, first of all, and it is ongoing," Tuchel told the press. "If he stays positive and hard-working and at the same time I am happy if he is not fully happy. I am happy if he is not satisfied with what he has."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007849186h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Leeds United 'Monitoring' Ross Barkley's Situation at Chelsea Ahead of January Move

41 seconds ago
imago1008115428h
News

'We Have a Bit of Patience' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Antonio Rudiger's Contract Situation

30 minutes ago
imago1008120229h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals That Hakim Ziyech 'Deserved to Start' After Impressive Cameo vs Leicester City

1 hour ago
imago1008117572h
News

'I’m Very Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Christian Pulisic's Return to Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1008117572h
News

'Ready to Start My Season' - Christian Pulisic Sends Thomas Tuchel Message Following Inj

2 hours ago
imago1008120224h
News

'He’s Outstanding' - Thomas Tuchel Applauds N'Golo Kante's Goal Against Leicester

2 hours ago
imago1008120224h
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante After Leicester Goal

3 hours ago
imago1008118828h
News

'They Protect Each Other' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Defenders After Win Against Leicester

3 hours ago