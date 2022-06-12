Report: Leeds United Set Asking Price For Chelsea Target

Leeds United will demand £47m to sell their Brazilian winger Raphinha this summer, according to Metro.

The 25-year-old has attracted attention from a handful of Premier League clubs, such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and now Chelsea.

European giants Barcelona have been favourites for Raphinha's signature in recent months, and reports came out last month that he had agreed personal terms with the Catalan side.

Leeds had a fantastic result on the final day of the Premier League season at Brentford and avoided relegation in dramatic style.

The Whites number ten played a vital role in the game, winning and then scoring a penalty that put his team one to the good.

Raphinha started for his national side last Monday, where the five-time World Cup winners beat Japan 1-0 thanks to a goal from the spot from Neymar Jr.

The inside forward has now made nine appearances for Brazil and netted three times in doing so.

Raphinha also scored eleven goals and got himself fourteen assists for Leeds last season.

As Thomas Tuchel's search for a goalscoring winger continues, the former Rennes man may be the answer to his problems.

The Blues currently have Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi as their wide men, however, their goals and assists input has been underwhelming in recent times.

Centre-halves and wingers are the priority this summer for Chelsea.

