Report: Leeds United's Raphinha Waiting Before Making Final Decision About Next Destination Amid Barcelona Interest

Despite Chelsea agreeing on a deal with Leeds United to sign winger Raphinha, the Brazilian international is waiting to see if Spanish giants Barcelona can make a last-minute move before he makes a decision on his future.

According to reports, Camp Nou is his first-choice move. Barcelona reportedly contacted the Whites last night and it is still very much open on the player's side.

Leeds are adamant to respect the £60 million agreement they made with the Blues.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Raphinha made 36 appearances for his club last term, scoring 17 goals whilst doing so. He played a major part on the final day, winning and then subsequently scoring a penalty to help Leeds stay in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has stood out massively over the last eighteen months, and as a result has earned himself nine caps for his national team, where he scored three goals.

The departure of Romelu Lukaku opens up an attacking space in Thomas Tuchel's squad - the former Rennes man may be the answer.

Chelsea currently have Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi as their wide men, however, their goals and assists input has been underwhelming in recent months.

Where Raphinha will play next season should be known soon.

