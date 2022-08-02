Report: Leicester City Blocking Move From Chelsea For Wesley Fofana

The search for a centre back continues for Chelsea as they begin a difficult pursuit for Leicester City's Wesley Fofana, ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season beginning on Friday.

A previous report claimed that the two clubs were disagreeing on the valuation of the defender, but that seems to be the smallest of issues for Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel now.

Fofana smiling with Antonio Rudiger. IMAGO / Colorsport

Leicester have always insisted that the sale of the French centre half will have to come at a heavy price because, despite a fibula fracture sidelining him for almost a year, he is viewed as a starter.

Which explains why the latest update from the Foxes, via football journalist Tom Roddy, is that they are unlikely to sanction such a vital sale this summer along with Newcastle United's bid for James Maddison.

Whether they can be pushed on this is yet to be seen, but the one thing that has caught the eyes of Blue supporters is that, Fofana himself is very much keen on the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Fofana thanking fans. IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 21-year-old has left an online trail suggesting the move is on after liking and un-liking tweets regarding the prospect and then removing Leicester City from his twitter bio.

Fans may be riled up but with a list full of transfer disappointments already this window, perhaps they won't start getting ahead of themselves.

Read More Chelsea News