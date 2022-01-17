Report: Leicester City Considering Loan Move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill

Premier League outfit Leicester City have considered making a loan move for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, who is currently on loan at Huddersfield Town, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has been in fine form for the Championship side, who sit 7th in the Championship table.

As per the Athletic, Leicester City have considered trying to sign Colwill due to his fine form on loan in the Championship.

With injuries to their defensive players, Leicester are understood to have considered signing the Chelsea man on loan for the second half of the season along with other teams.

However, Chelsea cannot recall the defender due to a clause inserted in his loan deam that states he cannot return to his parent club if he had played a certain amount of games.

This threshold has been met as the youngster has already played 20 matches for the Terriers, who are having an impressive season as they challenge for the play-off spots in England's second division.

However, it is still being explored if the situation can be changed, the expectation is that he will stay.

This comes as a blow to Chelsea and Leicester as Colwill could have gained valuable Premier League experience well ahead of schedule.

The Blues could keep Colwill at the club next season as it was reported he was expected to have two spells away from the club on loan before fighting for a first team place.

It remains to be seen as to whether Thomas Tuchel will hand him the chance to impress next season but if he continues to show his fine form at Huddersfield there is no reason why he cannot return.

