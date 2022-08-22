Skip to main content

Report: Leicester City Is Now Prepared To Sell Chelsea Target Wesley Fofana

Chelsea target Wesley Fofana might finally get the move he has been craving for after being dropped out of the squad in Leicester City's 2-1 defeat to Southampton.

According to Ben Jacobs, Leicester City are now prepared to sell the Frenchmen after a series of meetings between Fofana and Leicester boss Brendan Rogers. The club is now expected to accept a bid for the 21-year-old with the asking price now down to just under £80 million. 

Wesley Fofana

Leicester City originally wanted no less than £85 million for Fofana which would have made him the most expensive defender in football, taking the crown off former Foxes captain Harry Maguire. 

Fofana has made it known and has insisted on joining Chelsea this summer, this caused the Frenchmen to be left out of Leicester's match-day squad which lost 2-1 to Southampton. 

Chelsea's main goal over the summer was to bring in two new centre-backs after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Since then the Blues have pursued the likes of Jules Kounde and Matthijs De Ligt but now have turned to Kalidou Koulibaly and Fofana to strengthen the back line. 

Marc Cucurella v Leeds

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to have at least one more signing come in this summer after Chelsea's 3-0 defeat to Leeds United yesterday. 

Negotiations are still ongoing for Barcelona duo of Frenkie De Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but are reportedly still some way away from completing a deal for either of the pair. 

