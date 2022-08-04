Skip to main content

Report: Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Claims Chelsea transfer Target Wesley Fofana Is Not For Sale

The Foxes boss has reportedly made a firm stance on the future of the 21-year-old.

According to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, Rodgers has expressed to the centreback that his future is not up for debate as the Premier League gets closer.

As per the report, the France U21 International wants to leave the club, and expects to if a reasonable offer for his services comes along.

The Blues are reportedly pushing the Midlands side with an expected £70million bid, a whole £10million below the threshold the team have set to begin negotiations.

Chelsea find themselves desperate for an extra centreback after the departure of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively after both of their contracts expired.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

antonio-rudiger-andreas-christensen-chelsea-2020-21_161c6i6ouswri1tsr7aa63hlij

The London outfit have partially remedied the problem by signing Napoli ace Kalidou Koulibaly, but the gap left by the exit of two players can't be made up for by one.

It is also rumoured that Marcos Alonso is interested in leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, and so another competitive defender would help balance the ship.

Chelsea's struggles at the back have resulted in a poor pre-season record, with losses including MLS side Charlotte FC on penalties and a 4-0 hammering by fellow Premier League club Arsenal in the Florida Cup.

Read More Chelsea News

Nikola Milenković
Transfer News

Chelsea Join Race To Sign Defender Nikola Milenkovic

By Kieran Neller26 minutes ago
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang
Transfer News

Journalist Confirms Chelsea's Interest In Former Arsenal Star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

By Kieran Neller51 minutes ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

‘Might Be Willing’ - Pundit Thinks Newcastle Could Give Timo Werner Another Chance in the Premier League

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

How Much Chelsea Are Paying for Marc Cucurella

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

Breaking: Marc Cucurella Completes Chelsea Medical

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
James Tarkowski
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Vs Everton: One Player To Sign From The Opposition Club

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Cesar Azpilicueta
News

Chelsea Announce That Cesar Azpilicueta Is Here To Stay

By Melissa Edwards3 hours ago
Antonio Conte
News

Antonio Conte Believes Chelsea Are The Opposition To Fear

By Melissa Edwards3 hours ago