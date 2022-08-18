Report: Leicester City 'More Open' To Sale Of Wesley Fofana
In an encouraging development, the Foxes are reportedly more willing to sell young defender Wesley Fofana, who is Chelsea's top priority for the rest of the transfer window.
Based on recent reports, it appears that Leicester City's firm 'not-for-sale' stance regarding the young Frenchman is slowing thawing. Having already seen multiple bids rejected instantly, Chelsea are beginning to grow in confidence that a deal can be done.
CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs again reported on this saga that is continuing to drag on. He reported that the Foxes are now 'more willing' to sanction Fofana's exit now than they were when the Blues began bidding in recent weeks.
Manager Brendan Rodgers has publicly stated that he desires to keep the 21-year-old at the King Power beyond this summer. Despite this, Fofana has verbalized his desire to depart for Stamford Bridge and it appears his club might be beginning to budge.
Read More
Jacobs also reported that Chelsea are encouraged by recent direct discussions between the clubs. This is a step up from previous communications and is something that is important to new owner Todd Boehly before he places another bid.
Various reports have stated it will take a world-record bid by Chelsea to bring in Fofana. Though Leicester City's stance is reportedly softening, it will likely still take a substantial bid for the Foxes to grant Fofana his desired exit this window.
Read More Chelsea News
- Report: Chelsea Set To Bid Again For Wesley Fofana This Week
- Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr
- Report: Chelsea Co-Owner Todd Boehly Phoned Frenkie de Jong To Push For Move
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Edouard Mendy In Regards Of A New Contract
- Chelsea Women Release Ticket Details For Opener At Stamford Bridge
- 'It Was A Turning Point' - Cesar Azpilicueta On His Chelsea Future
- Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Matches Impressive Debut Record With Chelsea Star
- ‘It Adds Pressure’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Future at Chelsea After Marc Cucurella Signing
- Report: Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Ready To Push Chelsea To Let Him Leave After Premier League Interest