Report: Leicester City 'More Open' To Sale Of Wesley Fofana

In an encouraging development, the Foxes are reportedly more willing to sell young defender Wesley Fofana, who is Chelsea's top priority for the rest of the transfer window. 

Based on recent reports, it appears that Leicester City's firm 'not-for-sale' stance regarding the young Frenchman is slowing thawing. Having already seen multiple bids rejected instantly, Chelsea are beginning to grow in confidence that a deal can be done.

CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs again reported on this saga that is continuing to drag on. He reported that the Foxes are now 'more willing' to sanction Fofana's exit now than they were when the Blues began bidding in recent weeks. 

Wesley Fofana

Manager Brendan Rodgers has publicly stated that he desires to keep the 21-year-old at the King Power beyond this summer. Despite this, Fofana has verbalized his desire to depart for Stamford Bridge and it appears his club might be beginning to budge.

Jacobs also reported that Chelsea are encouraged by recent direct  discussions between the clubs. This is a step up from previous communications and is something that is important to new owner Todd Boehly before he places another bid.

Wesley Fofana

Various reports have stated it will take a world-record bid by Chelsea to bring in Fofana. Though Leicester City's stance is reportedly softening, it will likely still take a substantial bid for the Foxes to grant Fofana his desired exit this window. 

