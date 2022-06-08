Skip to main content

Report: Leicester City Set Huge Asking Price For Chelsea & Manchester United Target Wesley Fofana

Leicester City have set a huge asking price for their talented centre-back Wesley Fofana who is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United according to a report.

Wesley Fofana Antonio Rudiger

The Blues are looking to add quality to their defence after Antonio Rudiger moved to Real Madrid and with the future of Andreas Christensen uncertain as his contract ends and Cesar Azpilicueta linked with Barcelona.

According to RMC Sport, interested clubs will need to shell out at least €80million for the Foxes to consider parting with the talented 21-year-old.

Fofana signed for Brendan Rodgers' team in the summer of 2020 from Saint-Etienne for a fee reported to be £31.5million.

The France under 21 international was an instant hit with fans at the King Power Stadium with his classy defensive displays.

After such a promising first season, disaster struck in August 2021 when Fofana picked up a serious leg injury that ruled him out for a significant part of the season limiting him to just 12 appearances across all competitions.

There is no doubting Fofana's potential and at some stage, he may well decide he should be playing Champions League football.

The asking price may be enough to deter interested clubs this summer but Leicester will need to have a more successful season during the forthcoming campaign if they have ambitions of keeping their talented defender.

