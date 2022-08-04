Skip to main content

Report: Leicester City Take Interest In Young Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi

Blues star Callum Hudson-Odoi saw an early return to pre-season after sustaining a lengthy injury last year to prepare himself for the upcoming campaign. Interest from clubs has always surrounded the youngster but it's now Leicester City who show the greatest interest. 

The 21-year-old saw the back end of last season out with an Achilles tendon problem but has been included regularly in Thomas Tuchels American tour.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

 According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Leicester City has taken an interest in Hudson-Odoi. 

If a deal was to take place, it would seem to be a separate deal from the current negotiations of Wesley Fofana to Chelsea which are still currently ongoing. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea is still pushing for Fofana as they search for yet another defender in this transfer window. Leicester City will not take anything less than £80 million it has been reported after rejecting the last two bids the Blues have put forward. 

Wesley Fofana

Tuchel was promised at least two new centre-backs this summer after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. The Blues have had a rough time securing their ideal players after losing out on Jules Kounde and Mattjis De Ligt.

Half of that promise has already been completed after Chelsea signed Kalidou Koulably from Napoli a few weeks back. 

