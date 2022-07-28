Skip to main content

Report: Leicester City To Demand At Least £70 Million For Wesley Fofana

Looking set to miss out on Jules Kounde, Chelsea are moving quickly to secure an alternative to the Frenchman, though one option they are considering will come with a hefty price tag.

Chelsea are considering their options domestically in search of a new center-back, seemingly identifying a new target: Leicester City's Wesley Fofana. Though the Foxes are currently strapped for cash, they will reportedly not be willing to let the defender go for cheap.

Wesley Fofana Antonio Rudiger

Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian reported on this transfer on Wednesday, discussing Leicester's stance. He acknowledges that, though they are struggling to bring players in for monetary reasons, they are willing to hold out for a huge bid for the 21-year-old.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A fee of at least £70 million was mentioned, though it could be closer to the £85 million fee they received from Manchester United for Harry Maguire, another player they wished to keep hold of but were willing to sell for a large fee.

Wesley Fofana

The Foxes have loads of leverage in this potential deal, heightened by the fact that they agreed a new five-year deal with Fofana in March. This will allow them to hold out for a sizeable fee, should Chelsea be that interested in bringing him in.

It remains to be seen if the west London club are willing to go that high for Fofana. They are interested but may want to see a bit more of him before investing a fee like the one discussed, given he has not played substantial football since breaking his leg last season. 

Presnel Kimpembe
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Presnel Kimpembe to Stay At PSG

By Stephen Smithjust now
Thilo Kehrer
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Offered PSG Star Thilo Kehrer But Rejected The French Side

By Kieran Neller8 hours ago
Stamford Bridge
Transfer News

Ricardo Carvalho Signed For Chelsea 18 Years Ago Today

By Kieran Neller9 hours ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel Doesn't Want To Sell German Ace Timo Werner

By Kieran Neller9 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Kounde To Barcelona - What Does It Mean For Chelsea?

By Melissa Edwards13 hours ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

‘Callum Wilson Is Better’ - Pundit Slams Newcastle United Target Timo Werner

By Callum Baker-Ellis14 hours ago
Presnel Kimpembe
Transfer News

‘Fits the Bill’ - Pundit on Why Chelsea Should Sign PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe

By Callum Baker-Ellis14 hours ago
Billy Gilmour
Transfer News

‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ - Pundit Issues Billy Gilmour to Everton Claim

By Callum Baker-Ellis15 hours ago