Report: Leicester City To Demand At Least £70 Million For Wesley Fofana

Looking set to miss out on Jules Kounde, Chelsea are moving quickly to secure an alternative to the Frenchman, though one option they are considering will come with a hefty price tag.

Chelsea are considering their options domestically in search of a new center-back, seemingly identifying a new target: Leicester City's Wesley Fofana. Though the Foxes are currently strapped for cash, they will reportedly not be willing to let the defender go for cheap.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian reported on this transfer on Wednesday, discussing Leicester's stance. He acknowledges that, though they are struggling to bring players in for monetary reasons, they are willing to hold out for a huge bid for the 21-year-old.

A fee of at least £70 million was mentioned, though it could be closer to the £85 million fee they received from Manchester United for Harry Maguire, another player they wished to keep hold of but were willing to sell for a large fee.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Foxes have loads of leverage in this potential deal, heightened by the fact that they agreed a new five-year deal with Fofana in March. This will allow them to hold out for a sizeable fee, should Chelsea be that interested in bringing him in.

It remains to be seen if the west London club are willing to go that high for Fofana. They are interested but may want to see a bit more of him before investing a fee like the one discussed, given he has not played substantial football since breaking his leg last season.