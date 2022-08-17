Skip to main content

Report: Leicester City's Welsey Fofana's  'Head Turned' By Chelsea

Though still performing for Leicester City, defender Wesley Fofana has had his attention drawn elsewhere, that place being Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have spent the last few weeks in discussions with Leicester City for their young central defender, something that has reportedly not been lost on the player himself. He is now angling to join the Blues, though this might not change his club's plans for him.

The Athletic's Rob Tanner provided further details on the Foxes' stance with Fofana. The club reportedly are aware that the 21-year-old's head has 'been turned' by Chelsea but have no desire to sell him until at least next summer.

Wesley Fofana

The Frenchman recently renewed his contract last March and still has five years left on this deal. Leicester are negotiating from a strong standing point and will only sell on their terms, these being a likely world record fee for the defender.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea's second bid last week was immediately rejected by the Foxes, who, according to Tanner, view that as the end of the matter. They have told Fofana in the past they would consider an exit next summer and this stance has reportedly not changed.

Fofana

Manager Brendan Rodgers is desperate to keep Fofana around and has held talks with him in recent weeks to convey his opinion that this year is best spent at the King Power in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

The Frenchman is Chelsea's top target for the remainder of the transfer window and it remains to be seen if they will be put off by Leicester's high valuation of him.

Read More Chelsea News

Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Wesley Fofana Tells Leicester City He Desires To Leave

By Stephen Smithjust now
Aubameyang and Tuchel
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Schedule New Talks With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Agent

By Stephen Smithjust now
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set To Increase Bid To £50 million For Everton Star Anthony Gordon

By Connor Dossi-White8 hours ago
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Pundit Thinks These Chelsea Players Could Leave if Anthony Gordon Is Signed

By Charlie Webb8 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel Antonio Conte
News

'It’s Passion' - Pundit Defends Thomas Tuchel & Antonio Conte

By Charlie Webb8 hours ago
Marc Cucurella Anthony Taylor
News

Pundit Slams Anthony Taylor for Missing ‘Blatant’ Decision vs Tottenham

By Charlie Webb9 hours ago
Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Won't Break World Record Fee For Wesley Fofana

By Kieran Neller9 hours ago
Reece James Mason Mount
News

Chelsea Want Mason Mount And Reece James To Sign Long-term Contracts

By Kieran Neller10 hours ago