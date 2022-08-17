Report: Leicester City's Welsey Fofana's  'Head Turned' By Chelsea

Though still performing for Leicester City, defender Wesley Fofana has had his attention drawn elsewhere, that place being Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have spent the last few weeks in discussions with Leicester City for their young central defender, something that has reportedly not been lost on the player himself. He is now angling to join the Blues, though this might not change his club's plans for him.

The Athletic's Rob Tanner provided further details on the Foxes' stance with Fofana. The club reportedly are aware that the 21-year-old's head has 'been turned' by Chelsea but have no desire to sell him until at least next summer.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Frenchman recently renewed his contract last March and still has five years left on this deal. Leicester are negotiating from a strong standing point and will only sell on their terms, these being a likely world record fee for the defender.

Chelsea's second bid last week was immediately rejected by the Foxes, who, according to Tanner, view that as the end of the matter. They have told Fofana in the past they would consider an exit next summer and this stance has reportedly not changed.

IMAGO / PA Images

Manager Brendan Rodgers is desperate to keep Fofana around and has held talks with him in recent weeks to convey his opinion that this year is best spent at the King Power in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

The Frenchman is Chelsea's top target for the remainder of the transfer window and it remains to be seen if they will be put off by Leicester's high valuation of him.

