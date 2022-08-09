Skip to main content

Report: Leicester Manager Brendan Rodgers Gives Wesley Fofana Reason Not To Join Chelsea

The 21-year-old is being tempted to Stamford Bridge as his current manager tries to convince him to stay.

The France U21 International has been involved with somewhat of a transfer saga this summer, with the Foxes valuing him at at least £80million according to reports.

The Blues are rumoured to have offered £70million + add ons according to Fabrizio Romano.

As per The Athletic, Rodgers has argued to Fofana that the best chance for the defender to get into the France National Team.

The Frenchman has yet to appear for the senior team, having played for the eldest youth level.

The Foxes boss is likely talking about the centreback's likelihood of playing first team football, as Chelsea are more likely to rotate the star compared to his predominant role in the Leicester set-up.

The London Outfit are interested in the young ace after an exodus of defensive players this summer.

The departure of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively has left the Blues shorthanded.

Andreas Christensen

The addition of Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly has strengthened the side, but with the imminent exit of Marcos Alonso, the side still find themselves shorthanded.

If the club can attract Fofana to London, the young talent could become a key part of the Chelsea team for years to come.

