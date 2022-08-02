Skip to main content

Report: Leicester Star Wesley Fofana Pushing Foxes To Allow Transfer To Chelsea

The 21-year-old has been targeted by the Blues as a choice at the back as the start of the Premier League season approaches.

According to Football.London journalist Adam Newson, the Foxes defender has been trying to push the club into negotiations with the London outfit.

Leicester are reportedly valuing the young centreback at £80-85million with his contract with the midlands club expiring in 2027.

Chelsea are in the hunt for an extra defender after departures from Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Rumours are circulating that Marcos Alonso and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta are also seeking an exit from Stamford Bridge this summer.

The addition of Napoli ace Kalidou Koulibaly has helped the side's defensive strength, but they still find themselves shorthanded.

Koulibaly

A transfer saga to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde ended in the talent signing for transfer window rivals Barcelona.

Fofana fits the bill of the player that Chelsea needs to bring in. The centreback has experience in the Premier League which would make the player quickly fit into Chelsea's backline.

Whether or not the Blues and the Foxes can come to an agreement over the young star is yet to be seen, but with the London side's first game on Saturday. 6th August, 2022.

