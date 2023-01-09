Report: Levi Colwill Is Part Of Chelsea's Long-Term Plans

Chelsea have signed a lot of defenders recently on long-term deals, but this is not expected to affect Levi Colwill and his future at the club beyond his loan at Brighton.

Benoit Badiashile was signed recently after the summer signings of Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana, but Chelsea still view their future with Levi Colwill playing a big part.

There is also interest in Josko Gvardiol from Chelsea, but that could make sense considering Koulibaly's form since joining the club.

According to Simon Johnson, Chelsea still see Levi Colwill as a part of the clubs future despite the amount of centre-backs they have signed in recent months.

Colwill has performed well when called upon for Brighton this season, and is perhaps a defender Chelsea could have done with keeping this season.

At the moment Chelsea have the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana at the back. It would seem there is no place for Colwill in the squad but the club see it differently.

Kalidou Koulibaly is not expected to last long at the club considering his form since he joined. The Senegal international could be moved on soon unless his form changes, although he has not been helped by the midfield in front of him.

Colwill is a highly rated defender and it is truly in the best interests of Chelsea to keep hold of him. They've already made the mistake of letting Fikayo Tomori go, they don't want to make another with Levi Colwill.

