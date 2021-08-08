Report: Lionel Messi Set to Undergo PSG Medical Amid Chelsea Interest

Lionel Messi is set to travel to Paris to undergo his medical at Paris Saint-Germain following the end of his Barcelona career, according to reports.

The 34-year-old held his first press-conference on Sunday since it was confirmed that he will be leaving his boyhood club after 21 years, as he mentioned that PSG are one of the contenders to land him ahead of the new season.

It was claimed in Spain on Friday that Chelsea owner Abramovich had requested an 'urgent meeting' to speak to Messi's entourage, but it was further reported that talks between the Argentine star and PSG had reached an advanced stage.

As reported by French outlet L'Équipe via GFFN, Messi is set to arrive in Paris on Sunday and undergo his medical by Monday morning, following which he will sign a contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

After returning to his boyhood club on the back of Copa America success with his country, Messi's contract at Barcelona expired at the end of June, despite there being an agreement between all parties that the attacker would extend his deal with the Spanish side.

However, Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that Messi would no longer be linked with the club after they were unable to register him with La Liga due to FFS constraints.

Club president Joan Laporta explained the reasons during a press conference on Friday, as he said: "We couldn't fit in the contract we had with Messi due to FFP. In order to register Messi, the club had to agree a contract that would affect the club for 50 years in terms of television rights.

"Messi wanted to stay at Barcelona. We wanted him to stay. It was the first step that was made, a key factor. After all of the negotiation process, there comes a moment where you need to say 'enough'. You need to analyse it, and look at the numbers. In La Liga, we need to abide by the rules.

"Messi wanted to stay, so he is not happy. We all wanted to stay, but it's a reality that cannot be changed, and he knows that I wish him the best wherever he goes. Barcelona is his home."

