Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Lionel Messi Set to Undergo PSG Medical Amid Chelsea Interest

It's just Big Rom this summer.
Author:
Publish date:

Lionel Messi is set to travel to Paris to undergo his medical at Paris Saint-Germain following the end of his Barcelona career, according to reports.

The 34-year-old held his first press-conference on Sunday since it was confirmed that he will be leaving his boyhood club after 21 years, as he mentioned that PSG are one of the contenders to land him ahead of the new season.

It was claimed in Spain on Friday that Chelsea owner Abramovich had requested an 'urgent meeting' to speak to Messi's entourage, but it was further reported that talks between the Argentine star and PSG had reached an advanced stage.

sipa_33393100

As reported by French outlet L'Équipe via GFFN, Messi is set to arrive in Paris on Sunday and undergo his medical by Monday morning, following which he will sign a contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

After returning to his boyhood club on the back of Copa America success with his country, Messi's contract at Barcelona expired at the end of June, despite there being an agreement between all parties that the attacker would extend his deal with the Spanish side.

However, Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that Messi would no longer be linked with the club after they were unable to register him with La Liga due to FFS constraints.

sipa_34084057

Club president Joan Laporta explained the reasons during a press conference on Friday, as he said: "We couldn't fit in the contract we had with Messi due to FFP. In order to register Messi, the club had to agree a contract that would affect the club for 50 years in terms of television rights.

"Messi wanted to stay at Barcelona. We wanted him to stay. It was the first step that was made, a key factor. After all of the negotiation process, there comes a moment where you need to say 'enough'. You need to analyse it, and look at the numbers. In La Liga, we need to abide by the rules.

"Messi wanted to stay, so he is not happy. We all wanted to stay, but it's a reality that cannot be changed, and he knows that I wish him the best wherever he goes. Barcelona is his home."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1004567732 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Let Trevoh Chalobah Leave on Season-Long Loan Following Impressive Pre-Season

1004494385 (1)
News

Christian Pulisic Responds to Pre-Season Holiday Criticism

sipa_33393091
Transfer News

Report: Lionel Messi Set to Undergo PSG Medical Amid Chelsea Interest

sipa_33393091
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Deny Lionel Messi Approach Amid PSG Links

sipa_33393100
Transfer News

Lionel Messi Yet to Make Decision on Future Amid Chelsea And PSG Links

sipa_31511906
News

Didier Drogba Confirms Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea Transfer

Good ebening
News

'You Snooze, You Lose' - Villarreal Boss Unai Emery Previews UEFA Super Cup Clash Against Chelsea

pjimage
Transfer News

Jorginho Delivers Verdict on Chelsea-Bound Romelu Lukaku Ahead of Medical