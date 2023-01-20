Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Are Keeping An Eye On Mason Mount

IMAGO / Colorsport

Report: Liverpool Are Keeping An Eye On Mason Mount

Liverpool are keeping a watchful eye on the current situation of Chelsea player Mason Mount.

Liverpool are keeping an eye on the situation with Mason Mount and his contract at Cheslea, and are thinking about making a move for the player in the summer if it is not sorted by then.

Mount is yet to sign a new deal at Chelsea with his current one set to run out in June 2024, and Chelsea are becoming worried about Liverpool making a move for Mount next summer.

There is some confidence that Mount will sign the deal as of now, but Liverpool's interest could turn his head.

Mason Mount

Liverpool are keeping an eye on the Mason Mount situation at Chelsea.

According to Jacob Steinberg, Chelsea are trying to move ahead with trying to get Mason Mount to extend his deal due to the growing interest from Liverpool in the player.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Midfield is a position Jurgen Klopp wants strengthened in the summer and a player like Mount who can operate between attack and defence would be valued in the German manager's set up.

Chelsea are now stepping up the contract talks to try and tie Mount down sooner so he does not have his head turned by interest from Liverpool. 

Mount wants a big pay rise at Chelsea and he is expected to get one but maybe not quite the £300,000-a week he is reportedly asking for. 

The contract is also expected to be a long-term deal when it's offered if Chelsea's latest recruitment policy is anything to go by.

Liverpool have interest for now and Chelsea will be hoping to cut it out before it becomes anything more serious.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Josip Juranovic
Transfer News

Report: Josip Juranovic Remains An Option For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Kai Havertz
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich 'Watching' Kai Havertz

By Stephen Smith
Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Youssoufa Moukoko Set To Extend Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Agree Deal For Chelsea Target Leandro Trossard

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech Is Available In January

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Brighton Reject Bid From Chelsea For Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Franck Kessie
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Move For Barcelona Midfielder Franck Kessie

By Dylan McBennett
Yves Bissouma
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Inquired About Tottenham Midfielder Yves Bissouma

By Dylan McBennett