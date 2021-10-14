Report: Liverpool & Bayern Munich Had Bids Rejected for Chelsea Target Federico Chiesa in the Summer

Bayern Munich and Liverpool had a bid rejected for Chelsea target and Juventus star Federico Chiesa last summer, according to reports in Italy.

The 23-year-old had an impressive Euro 2020 campaign, lifting the trophy with his national team.

As per TuttoJuve via teamtalk.com, Liverpool and Bayern Munich had bids rejected for the Juventus star.

Chelsea were heavily linked with the Italian during the summer but Juventus had 'no intention' of letting the forward leave.

It was previously reported that the Blues attempted to secure his services ahead of the current season but were told that a €100 million fee would not be enough to bring him to West London.

It has also been reported that Chelsea will launch a bid for the Juventus star in the 'coming months' as Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of the 23-year-old.

Chiesa impressed against Chelsea in the Champions League this season, scoring against Tuchel's side in a 1-0 win for Juventus

Speaking after the game, Chiesa praised Chelsea as he said: "It was a tough game, Chelsea were very good in possession."



It remains to be seen as to whether his future remains in Italy but if the Serie A side do not qualify for the Champions League this season, a move could be on the cards for the Italian.

