Report: Liverpool Believe Moises Caicedo Will Sign For Chelsea

Liverpool's midfield needs a complete reshuffle over the next few months and many thought they were going to launch an attempt to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

The interest from Liverpool dates back to even before Caicedo signed for Brighton when he played for Independiente in Ecuador. They didn't jump to sign him then, and it does not look like they will now either.

Liverpool believe the future of Moises Caicedo lies at another Premier League club.

According to David Lynch, Liverpool believe Moises Caicedo is going to sign for Chelsea. The price tag of Caicedo has put Liverpool off as well as their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool's sole priority is to sign Jude Bellingham and they intend on making that happen in the summer. Caicedo is worth around £75million and it is unlikely Liverpool have money for both.

Caicedo is quite high up on Chelsea's list for the midfield and he recently changed agencies. That would suggest the player is anticipating a move quite soon. Chelsea have explored a January move.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier that the Brighton midfielder would be open to a move to any top club. Liverpool have now distanced themselves as things stand and Manchester United cannot afford the player in January. That leaves Chelsea.

It now looks increasingly likely that Moises Caicedo will end up at Chelsea, the only question now is whether it's January or the summer.

