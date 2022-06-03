Report: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp 'Keen' on Signing Chelsea's Christian Pulisic

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be 'keen' on signing Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic in the summer, according to reports.

The American international was linked with a move to the Reds before he joined the Blues back at the beginning of 2019 from Borussia Dortmund.

He has just completed his third season at the west London side, making 38 appearances in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel.

As per the Daily Star, via LFC Transfer Room, Klopp is 'keen' on making a move for Pulisic in the summer transfer window.

However previous reports have suggested that such a deal would be unlikely to happen due to the player's valuation, a fee that would be too high for the Merseyside club to pay.

Pulisic netted eight goals and assisted a further five for the Blues in the campaign just gone, although his season was affected by injury in the opening weeks.

It is also believed that he will hold talks with the club to discuss his future, regardless of whether he wants to stay or not.

Pulisic recently admitted that he wants more game time at the club as he approaches his fourth campaign at Stamford Bridge.

He said: "As far as right now, I’m obviously just focused on what I’m doing here. And I’m super excited to be here. And yeah, that’s it.

"Of course, I want to get more playing time. I want to be on the field as much as I can and be the sharpest I can be and fit as well.

"I think I still got a lot of games, but it’s always something that I’m working at and trying to be regular at club level as well to put myself in the best position to be fit when I come here with the national team."

